Here’s what happened in California’s election while you were sleeping

There were no surprises in the race for California governor, where heavily favored Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom sealed up his victory over Republican John Cox in early returns.

Down ballot, Democrats appeared poised to flip at least two California congressional seats held by Republicans. Democrats also were on track to win every statewide office and to regain a supermajority in the state Senate.

Meanwhile, a full ballot of 11 initiatives had Californians making decisions about a gas tax, rent control and minimum living space for cage-free hens.

Likely more than a million late-arriving ballots remain to be counted across the state, which will determine the outcome in some races in the coming days and weeks.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Here’s a look at what happened while you were sleeping:

U.S. Senate

Sen. Dianne Feinstein easily won her election to keep the seat she’s held since 1992. She defeated fellow Democrat state Sen. Kevin de León, who challenged Feinstein from the left. Feinstein won with 54.4 percent of the vote.

House of Representatives

It turned out Democrats didn’t need to flip congressional seats in California to gain control of the House of Representatives. Democrats won the House hours before any of the contested California districts could be called.

Early Wednesday, California Democrats appeared poised to flip three of the Republican districts – Rep. Steve Knight’s 25th District, outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa’s 48th District, and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s 49th – and a couple others were too close to call.

The seven hottest Republican-held seats in the state were:

The 10th District centered on Modesto, where Republican incumbent Jeff Denham holds a 1,300-vote edge over well-funded Democratic challenger Josh Harder.





holds a 1,300-vote edge over well-funded Democratic challenger Josh Harder. The 21st District in the Southern San Joaquin Valley, where Rep. David Valadao , R-Hanford, defeated challenger T.J. Cox.





, R-Hanford, defeated challenger T.J. Cox. The 25th District in northern Los Angeles County, where Republican incumbent Knight traded leads all night with Democratic challenger Katie Hill . Hill has 51.3 percent of the votes counted so far.





. Hill has 51.3 percent of the votes counted so far. Orange County’s 39th District, where Republican Young Kim was on course to beat Democrat Gil Cisneros in their contest for the seat held by outgoing Republican Ed Royce .





was on course to beat Democrat in their contest for the seat held by outgoing Republican . Rep. Mimi Waters , R-Irvine, is in the lead to defeat challenger Katie Porter in the 45th District. Waters has 51.7 percent of the vote.





, R-Irvine, is in the lead to defeat challenger in the 45th District. Waters has 51.7 percent of the vote. Democrat Harley Rouda was on course to unseat 15-term incumbent Republican Rohrabacher in another Orange County district, the 48th. Rouda is leading with 50.7 percent oft he vote.





And, Democrat Mike Levin had 4.8 percentage point lead over Republican Board of Equalization member Diana Harkey to take Issa’s seat in Orange and San Diego counties.





Elsewhere, Democratic Rep. Ami Bera of Elk Grove defeated Republican challenger Andrew Grant to hold on to the 7th District; Rep. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove beat back Democrat Jessica Morse to keep his 4th District; and Sacramento area Democratic Reps. Doris Matsui, Jerry McNerney and John Garamendi easily won re-election.

Now we’ll have to see whether Rep. Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco regains the House speaker’s gavel.

Support democracy in action Elections bring out a lot of noise. Good and bad. At The Sacramento Bee, we bring you up-to-the-minute poll results, breaking news throughout the day and night, analysis and more. We hold local elected officials accountable for their words and their actions. Stay informed. Take advantage of a 99-cent offer for your first month of access to The Sacramento Bee. Click to subscribe today

Statewide offices

Lieutenant governor: Sacramento housing developer and former Obama administration diplomat Eleni Kounalakis defeated state Sen. Ed Hernandez to claim a statewide office with few real duties. Kounalakis put $8.5 million of her own money into the race and won almost 56 percent of the votes in their contest.

Attorney general: Get ready for two more years of Becerra vs. Trump. Attorney General Xavier Becerra cruised to victory over Republican retired Judge Steven Bailey. Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Becerra to the office following Kamala Harris’ election to the U.S. Senate two years ago. Becerra’s office has filed 44 lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Insurance commissioner: State Sen. Ricardo Lara has a narrow lead over independent Steve Poizner in their race to succeed Dave Jones as state insurance commissioner. Poizner was a Republican when he held the job from 2007 to 2011. He ran without a party preference this time. Lara holds 50.8 percent of the vote.

Superintendent of public instruction: The $50 million race to lead California schools is too close to call, with charter school-supported former education executive Marshall Tuck leading union-backed Assemblyman Tony Thurmond in their contest for state superintendent.Tuck and his allies raised more than $35 million, far exceeding the roughly $15 million school unions and Democratic donors spent to support Thurmond. Tuck is ahead with 50.6 percent.

Controller: Betty Yee won re-election, defeating Republican Konstantinos Roditis. Roditis ran a shoestring campaign and put $252,000 of his money in the race. Yee, a former Board of Equalization member, raised $1.3 million and will keep her position overseeing state finances.

Treasurer: Board of Equalization member Fiona Ma won her contest to succeed John Chiang as state treasurer. Ma, a former assemblywoman and San Francisco supervisor, defeated Republican Greg Conlon, an accountant and former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission.

Secretary of State: Incumbent Alex Padilla cruised to re-election, defeating Republican attorney Mark Meuser.

Democrats gaining in Legislature

Democrats were in position to regain their supermajority in the state Senate and retain the supermajority they hold in the Assembly early Wednesday.

Democratic Assemblywoman Anna Caballero held a 1,000-vote advantage over Republican Rob Poythress in their contest to succeed outgoing Republican Sen. Anthony Cannella in the 12th Senate District. The district is centered on Merced County and includes parts of five other counties in the Central Valley and Central Coast.

Farther south, Democratic challenger Melissa Hurtado of Sanger opened a lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Andy Vidak of Hanford in the 14th Senate District. Hurtado has 52.1 percent of the vote.

Picking up both seats would give Democrats 28 seats in the Senate and restore the supermajority they lost in June when voters recalled Josh Newman of Fullerton.

Democrats hold a good hand in the Assembly. They need 54 votes in the 80-seat Assembly to wield the power of a supermajority; they had 55 going into the election.

Republicans had hoped to flip seats held by Sabrina Cervantes of Riverside County and Rudy Salas of Bakersfield. Salas held 52.5 percent of the vote in his contest with challenger Republican Justin Mendes.





Cervantes trails challenger Republican Bill Essayli by a margin of 50.5 percent to her 49.5 percent in the 60th Assembly District.

Assembly Democrats have two opportunities to flip seats held by Republicans.

Democrat James Ramos has a 15 percentage point lead in San Bernardino County’s 40th Assembly District over Republican Henry Nickel in their race to succeed outgoing Republican Assemblyman Marc Steinorth. Ramos is a San Bernardino County supervisor; Nickel is a San Bernardino city councilman.

Incumbent Republican Matthew Harper of Huntington Beach is in a close race to hold on to his 74th Assembly District against a challenge from Democrat Cottie Petrie-Norris. Harper has 50.3 percent of the vote.

Ballot measures

Voters weighed in on 11 ballot measures that ranged from an initiative to repeal a gas tax to one that would regulate profits at kidney dialysis centers and another that offered a tax break for downsizing baby boomers.

Here’s where they stand this morning:

Proposition 1: The $4 billion housing bond backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, is ahead with 54 percent of voters favoring it.

Proposition 2: Voters approved the proposal to spend about $2 billion on housing and services for the homeless. It was passing with 60.4 percent of the vote. Funding for the measure would come from the “millionaires tax” that voters approved in 2004 for mental health services.

Proposition 3: The $8.9 billion bond for water projects is is too close to call, with 52.4 percent of voters opposing it. Voters approved a $4.1 billion water bond in June. They’ve also approved bonds for water projects in 2014, 2006 and 2002.

Proposition 4: Thirteen California children’s hospitals stand to gain $1.5 billion for construction projects because almost 60 percent of voters approved this measure. The hospitals and Sales Force Chief Executive Marc Benioff raised $11.5 million to support the proposition.

Proposition 5: Voters rejected this proposal to give a property tax break to residents who are older than 55. The measure, supported by the state’s real estate industry, would have lowered property taxes for older homeowners if they downsize to smaller houses.

Proposition 6: You’ll keep paying the 12-cent per gallon gas tax and increased vehicle license fees that took effect a year ago because Californians rejected this initiative to repeal the charges. The taxes and fees fund a 10-year, $52 billion package of transportation projects that Gov. Brown and the Legislature approved in 2017. Construction companies, unions and local governments vastly outspent the Republican activists who tried to repeal the tax.

Proposition 7: Californians are ready to liberate themselves from daylight savings time. Voters overwhelmingly approved this measure to give state lawmakers the authority to change daylight savings time if federal law allows them to do so.

Proposition 8: The companies that run California’s dominant kidney dialysis clinics, Davita and Fresenius, poured $110 million into their campaign against this union-backed measure that would restrict their profits. SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West supported the initiative, aiming to spur more hiring at the clinics. The clinic money paid off. Voters rejected the initiative.

Proposition 10: Voters declined to give local governments new powers to enact rent control. Almost 63 percent of voters rejected the proposal.

Proposition 11: Emergency medical technicians will be expected to remain on-call during their breaks because voters approved this initiative. American Medical Response, a Colorado-based ambulance company, bankrolled most of the $30 million campaign for the measure.

Proposition 12: Californians resoundingly voted to give hens, calves and pigs more living space. This measure requires ranchers to raise only cage-free hens by 2022.