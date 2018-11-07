See how every Sacramento neighborhood voted in 2018 general election









Democrat Gavin Newsom drew heavy support Tuesday from Sacramento’s urban core — and reliably liberal Yolo County — while Republican John Cox performed well in Sacramento’s suburbs, according to a Bee review of local election returns. As of 1 A.M. Wednesday, Newsom held a small lead in the Sacramento region, but was a clear winner statewide.

The battle over whether to expand local government authority to enact rent control - Prop 10 - wasn't even close. Both in the Sacramento region and statewide, the No side easily carried the day.

Sacramento's Measure U drew support from most of the city. But a couple of the city's wealthier areas - East Sacramento and the Pocket - voted against the sales tax increase to fund core services. As of 1 A.M. Wednesday, Measure U appeared likely to pass.

