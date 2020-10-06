Who’s on your California ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide

This year’s presidential race has captured most of our attention as we head to the November 3 general election.

But you may know a lot less about the rest of the people and issues on the ballot that all 21 million California voters will receive in the mail.

If you’re wondering how to vote in those races, the 2020 Sacramento Bee Voter Guide can help.

We sent questionnaires to dozens of regional legislative and congressional candidates, as well as local races in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado counties.

You can type in your address to pull up your ballot and learn more about the candidates’ backgrounds. We also summarize statewide propositions on issues ranging from rent control to gig worker jobs.

For subscribers, we have their views on such topics as taxes and the economy, racism and criminal justice and the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register online or through the mail is Oct. 19. If you miss that date, you can still register in-person at a polling place through Election Day. If you’re unsure about your registration status, you can check on it by visiting the California Secretary of State’s website. If you’re not yet 18, but will be on election day, you can also pre-register to vote in California.

You can find more information on how to vote here.

Staff writer Lara Korte contributed to this report.

