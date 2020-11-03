Election results: Find out who’s ahead in Sacramento and Elk Grove school board races

Yard signs are shown in a roundabout in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Sacramento City Unified School District Board President Jessie Ryan is running for reelection, challenged by Oak Park Neighborhood Association President Lavinia Grace Phillips.

Lavinia Grace Phillips is leading Jessie Ryan in the Sacramento City Unified School District school board elections Tuesday night.

Sacramento City voters are largely favoring Phillips over incumbent board president Ryan. Incumbent Christina Pritchett was leading in her race.

Here’s the latest on the results in the Sacramento City Unified and Elk Grove school districts.

AREA 7: South Sacramento neighborhoods of Oak Park, Hollywood Park and North City Farms

Phillips is leading with 53% of the votes Tuesday night, and Ryan has 46% of the votes.

Ryan was first elected to the board in 2015.

AREA 3: Neighborhoods to the east of the city and Rosemont

Pritchett, an incumbent school board member in the district has 54% of the votes while her opponent Jose Navarro has 45% of the votes.

Pritchett, a training consultant for the California Clinical Forensic Medical Training Center, was first elected to the board in 2012, and will serve another four years.

AREA 4: South Sacramento neighborhoods, including Elder Creek and Fruitridge

Jamee Villa leads with 61% of the vote in the South Sacramento neighborhoods of Elder Creek and Fruitridge in Area 4. Villa is a communications specialist with the California Retirees Association of Realtors. Her opponent, Naila Pope-Harden, received 38% of the votes.

AREA 5: South Sacramento neighborhoods of Meadowview and Parkway

Chinua Rhodes, a community activist, narrowly leads South Sacramento neighborhoods of Meadowview and Parkway, or Area 5, with 50% of the votes. Rhodes serves on the city’s Parks and Community Enrichment Commission and Inclusive Economic and Community Development Committee. Rhodes also serves on the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan Committee.

His opponent, Vanessa Areiza King, has 49% of the votes.

The winner will be replacing Mai Vang, who left the seat to run for Sacramento City Council.

Elk Grove Unified

In Area 1, incumbent Tony Perez received 59% of the votes while Regina Banks received 40% of the votes.

Perez has been serving as a board member since 2012.

In Area 3, Sean Yang had 45% of the vote. He’s ahead of his two opponents, Bobby Roy and Victor Wilson.