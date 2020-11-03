Watch tonight: Join The Sacramento Bee for live election results & analysis. Here’s the lineup

McClatchy Design

We go live at 6 tonight on sacbee.com.

It’s Election Day. And The Sacramento Bee is your go-to source for breaking news and analysis on races across California and the nation.

Our live video coverage begins at 6 p.m. with a breakdown from Bee columnist Marcos Bretón, who will discuss what’s at stake and provide insight on the issues and ballot measures we’re watching. He’ll be joined by Bee staff reporter Sophia Bollag, who covers Gov. Gavin Newsom from our Capitol Bureau.

Bee political writer Lara Korte joins Breton at 7 p.m. to talk about how this year’s unprecedented voting experience has gone.

At 8 p.m., Bee editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman will give his unique perspective of the night with his artwork and commentary.

We’ll shift to local races at 9 p.m. with Bee Sacramento City Hall reporter Theresa Clift, who will provide updates on the “strong mayor” and rent control ballot measures, as well as two City Council races.

Ohman returns at 9:45 p.m., followed by a 10 p.m. discussion with Bee Capitol Bureau reporters Kim Bojórquez and Jeong Park on California ballot measures that will decide the future of affirmative action and ride share drivers.

We’ll cap the evening off at 10:30 p.m. with Bretón and Mayor Darrell Steinberg. That discussion, hitting on all the news of the day, will be exclusively available to Bee subscribers. Watch this interview at SacBee.com/ElectionExclusive.

»» Find results and more coverage at sacbee.com/elections.

The lineup: Join us starting at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: What’s at stake & insights on the issues. Bee columnist Marcos Bretón and reporter Sophia Bollag.

7 p.m.: Voting issues and turnout. Marcos Bretón and California politics reporter Lara Korte.

8 p.m.: Political cartoons with Jack Ohman, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist with The Bee.

9 p.m.: Updates on local measures and council races. Marcos Bretón and City Hall reporter Theresa Clift.

9:45 p.m.: Jack Ohman returns, with Marcos Bretón.

10 p.m.: Latest of California ballot measures. Capitol Bureau reporters Kim Bojórquez and Jeong Park.

10:30 p.m. Exclusive with Mayor Darrell Steinberg, with Marcos Bretón as host. Sign up here to watch.

Thank you for joining us.