Former Cal Fire director leads in El Dorado Supervisor race and other county results

This year, a supervisory election hangs in the balance in El Dorado County. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, all precincts in the county have reported results following election night, but votes are still being counted. Here are the results so far on that and other local measures:

El Dorado County’s race for supervisor District 2

By Wednesday morning, Ken Pimlott appeared to have taken a narrow, but noticeable lead in the race for El Dorado County’s District 2 supervisor seat.

Pimlott, former director of Cal Fire, has received 46.7% of the vote so far, while his opponent, business owner and pastor George Turnboo, has 42.86%. The difference in votes between the two currently stands at less than 1,000.

During a livestream on election night, Pimlott held off on declaring himself the winner until more votes had come in.

“But it’s very encouraging for sure,” he said.

Pimlott retired from his position at Cal Fire in December 2018.

The Mountain Democrat reported that the supervisory race headed to a runoff between the two after a tight race in March. At the time, seven candidates were on the ballot, and none surpassed the 50% threshold to win office. Turnboo received 26% of the vote in March, while Pimlott received about 23%.

Additionally, County Supervisor John Hidahl was reelected in District 1 by about 63% of voters.

Measure R

This Placerville ballot measure appears headed to passing. Measure R would amend the city’s charter to change the way its treasurer is selected. Of votes counted, about 54% are in favor of allowing the city council to appoint the city treasurer. Those opposed account for nearly 31% of votes.

Measure S

South Lake Tahoe’s Measure S also is poised to pass. It would institute a 1% sales tax in the city, raising the overall effective rate to 8.75%. The measure has received 61% support, while almost 34% of voters rejected it. The language on the ballot indicated funds from the sales tax could go toward emergency response, snow removal and wildfire prevention, among other things, but proceeds from the tax will go into the city’s general fund. Dollars from the general fund are not earmarked for any particular purpose. City officials estimate that Measure S would bring in about $5.4 million annually.