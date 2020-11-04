Sacramento Bee Logo
El Dorado County voters approve measure to increase sales tax in South Lake Tahoe

El Dorado County voters approved a new sales tax in the popular tourist destination of South Lake Tahoe in Tuesday’s election, results show.

Measure S, a 1% sales tax, passed with 61 percent of the vote. The ballot measure increases South Lake Tahoe’s from 7.75% to 8.75%.

The measure is predicted to raise up to $5.4 million per year for a variety of city expenses such as public safety and to maintain fire protection services. The ballot measure said the funds would also be used to pay for 911 emergency response, reduce wildfire threats, retain local jobs and prevent lake pollution.

The sales tax will remain in effect until ended by voters.

