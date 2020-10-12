Kamala Harris says Supreme Court hearings are ‘reckless,’ Senate should focus on COVID-19 aid

Sen. Kamala Harris asked Monday why the Senate is considering Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court when it can’t figure out a way to help the millions out of work, suffering from COVID-19 or seeing their businesses suffer.

The Democrats’ vice presidential candidate also asked why the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Republican leadership is holding a hearing that could put people at risk of contracting the virus.

“The decision to hold this hearing now is reckless and places facilities workers, janitorial staff, congressional aides, and Capitol police at risk,” said Harris, a committee member, who appeared remotely.

“Not to mention, that while tens of millions of Americans are struggling to pay their bills, the Senate should be prioritizing coronavirus relief and providing financial support,” the California senator said.

Talks on an economic relief between the White House and House Democratic leaders have broken down. Lawmakers from both parties who face tough re-elections over the next few weeks have pleaded for a package, but the two sides have been stuck on how much aid to provide to state and local governments, as well as other issues.

Election 2020 Election updates: Get fact checks, Q&As, voting information and exclusive reporting. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But the Senate is moving ahead quickly on the Barrett nomination. Monday featured opening statements from the committee’s 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats. They will be able to question Barrett, currently a federal appellate judge based in Chicago, on Tuesday. The hearing is scheduled to conclude Thursday.

A final Senate vote is expected in late October. Since Republicans control 53 of the Senate’s 100 seats, Barrett is expected to win confirmation to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

Harris, as well as other Democrats, questioned the urgency of filling the seat, particularly when the nation continues to endure an economic crisis.

“The American people need help to make their rent or mortgage payments. We should provide financial assistance to those who lost their job, and help parents put food on the table,” Harris said. “Small businesses need help. As do the cities, towns, and hospitals that this crisis has pushed to the brink.”

She cited the House package that won passage in the Democratic-controlled House.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Senate Republicans have not lifted a finger for 150 days to move that bill yet you are determined to rush a Supreme Court confirmation hearing through in just 16 days.,” she said. GOP leaders did propose a smaller version of the House measure, and upped their offer last week, but Democrats want a $2.2 trillion plan.

“Senate Republicans have made it crystal clear that rushing a Supreme Court nomination is more important than helping and supporting the American people who are suffering from a deadly pandemic and economic crisis,” Harris said. “Their priorities are not the American people’s priorities. But, for the moment, Senate Republicans hold the majority in the Senate and determine the schedule, so here we are.”

Democrats throughout Monday’s hearing stressed their view that the Affordable Care Act would be in jeopardy if the conservative Barrett joins the court. The Trump administration’s effort to overturn the act is scheduled for a Supreme Court hearing Nov. 10.

Harris’ objections went far beyond health care.

“President Trump is attempting to roll back Americans’ rights for decades to come,” the senator argued.

Harris was one of several members to appear remotely. Democrats objected to a lack of strict testing requirements before anyone could enter the large hearing room in a Senate office building where the hearing took place.

“This committee has ignored commonsense requests to keep people safe – including not requiring testing for all members – despite a coronavirus outbreak among senators of this very committee,” she said.

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have tested positive for the virus recently. Lee appeared Monday in person, and had a letter, dated Monday, from the Capitol’s attending physician saying no further testing was recommended. Tillis spoke from a remote location.

.

.