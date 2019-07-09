25 inmates riot at California prison, causing injuries

AP

About 25 inmates rioted at Salinas Valley State Prison Monday evening, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.

Correctional officers quelled the riot with non-lethal rounds and pepper spray, avoiding injuries themselves, according to the release.

Four inmates sustained puncture wounds during the 6:30 p.m. incident and were transported to outside hospitals for treatment. Three have returned to the prison and the other is hospitalized in fair condition, the release states.

Officers recovered five inmate-made weapons. The prison’s investigative services unit is investigating the cause of the riot at the Monterey County institution and the Office of the Inspector General has been notified, according to the release.