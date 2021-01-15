California closing state offices in downtown Sacramento over inauguration unrest fears

The California Capitol stands behind new fencing that surrounds the building on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020. All 50 states have been warned of possible violent protests at their capitols leading up to Inauguration Day, Wednesday, Jan. 20. jpierce@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has told California state department leaders to keep as many state employees as possible out of downtown Sacramento offices through Thursday over concerns of unrest.

Human Resources Department Director Eraina Ortega said in a Thursday email that additional security measures are being taken “in anticipation of potential demonstrations and civil unrest leading up to the presidential inauguration.”

All state employees should work remotely “unless there is an absolute need for them in the office,” such as providing health or public safety services, Ortega said in the email.

A spokeswoman for the Government Operations Agency, which oversees the Human Resources Department, didn’t immediately respond Friday afternoon to a question about whether any of the state offices are open to the public.

The directive came as state and local law enforcement officials prepared for the possibility of violence amid potential protests this weekend and in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Newsom has activated the National Guard, workers have erected fences around the state Capitol building and the California Highway Patrol has canceled permits for protests that were planned over the weekend.

The precautions follow riots last Wednesday in Washington, D.C., when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building as lawmakers began certifying results of the November election.

Outside Sacramento, departments should monitor the situation and follow CHP and local law enforcement direction, Ortega said in the email.