California firefighter pay cuts on track to end this week as union works on new contract

Cal Fire firefighters next month are on track to get full paychecks for the first time in a year when temporary wage reductions their union accepted last year expire.

That much is clear from the agreement Cal Fire Local 2881 negotiated last year when Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature demanded pay cuts from state workers as state leaders braced for what they thought would be a severe recession in the coronavirus pandemic.

The recession did not occur as Newsom anticipated, and the Legislature on Monday now was preparing to pass a $262 billion budget flush with a surplus of about $80 billion.

What’s less certain is whether the union will strike a deal for a new contract with the Newsom administration before the current one expires on Thursday. Cal Fire Local 2881 declined to comment on negotiations.

Most state unions last year negotiated two-year agreements with Newsom that cut pay by 9.23% pay cut in exchange for two flexible days off per month. Newsom and his staff also took pay cuts.

Those unions have since negotiated deals to end the pay cuts early beginning July 1. The Legislature is voting on those agreements Monday.

Cal Fire Local 2881 negotiated a shorter one-year pay cut with a 7.5% wage reduction. The workers it represents also received two flexible days off each month in their pay cut deal.

Last year’s wildfire season was one of the worst in California’s history. Five of the sixth largest fires erupted in the Golden State in 2020, according to Cal Fire statistics. This year’s fire season already promises to be an active one as California endures a statewide drought that’s exacerbated wildfire conditions.