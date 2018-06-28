She saw him following a girl. When he grabbed her, she sprang into action, L.A. cops say

Something just didn’t feel right.
A woman on her morning commute Wednesday in Los Angeles doubled back when she spotted a 17-year-old girl hurrying away from a bus stop, followed by a young man, reported KCAL.
“I rolled down my window, I asked her, ‘Do you know him? Are you okay?’ “ the woman, who did not wish to be identified, told the station. “She said, ‘No.’ “
Then the man grabbed the teen from behind, police told KTLA. The woman told the girl to jump into her car and the man dashed off.
They followed him in the woman’s car while alerting police, who arrested him, reported KTLA.
“I can’t imagine had I not been there,” the driver told KCAL.
Los Angeles police arrested Jacob Marshall, 24, on suspicion of kidnapping in the incident, which started at 7:30 a.m. in Woodland Hills, reported the Los Angeles Daily News.
Marshall had been on the same bus as the teenage girl, then got off at the same stop at Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue, police told the publication.
After the 17-year-old escaped, he ran north on Winnetka Avenue until police arrived, reported the Daily News.
