‘Extremely upset’ man couldn’t bail out his friend. Bullets start ripping into jail, video shows

A man who went to a Northern California jail on Tuesday expected to bail out a friend — but instead he ended up behind bars, too.

Dominic Colbert, 26, arrived at the Solano County Jail in Fairfield, California, about 2 a.m. Tuesday to get his friend released, according to the sheriff’s office. Colbert was already out on bail himself. But when Colbert used the landline outside the jail to contact jailers, he learned his friend wasn’t going to be let out of the facility.

Colbert hung up on custody officers — and he was “extremely upset and angry,” the sheriff’s office said.

Moments later, jail staff learned just how livid he was: Bullets began ripping through a roll-up door at the jail, raining into the facility and sending dust flying, surveillance video shows. From the inside, jail workers reported hearing “loud banging sounds.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bullet holes in the Solano County Jail's release door after a shooting at the facility early Tuesday morning. Solano County Sheriff's Office

That’s because Colbert had whipped out a .40 caliber handgun and fired eight shots into the release door, according to the sheriff’s office. He’d also taken out his frustrations on the landline — smashing it so completely that it was rendered useless, deputies said.

Deputies started investigating to figure out what the banging sounds were. Meanwhile, Fairfield police began chasing after a car that had just left the jail and was speeding away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Colbert was the driver — and after he crashed the vehicle during the chase, he tried to run away on food but was apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

The handgun was sitting in his vehicle, and it appeared that it had just been fired, deputies said.

State authorities compared casings from the jail with the handgun found in Colbert’s car, which revealed they were a match, according to the sheriff’s office.

And now Colbert — like his friend — is being held at the Solano County Jail. Authorities said the shooting “seems to be specifically related to his friend being let out of custody and not an ideological attack.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The outside of the jail and the landline phone that was destroyed. Solano County Sheriff's Office

Colbert is being held on more than $800,000 bail — and he was already out on bail on a separate felony case when the shooting at the jail occurred, deputies said. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday, the Daily Republic reports.

He faces charges of evading police, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, damaging a jail and more, according to online Solano County Jail records said.