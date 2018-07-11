Father swings infant ‘like a baseball bat’ at girlfriend, California police say

A father swings his 18-month-old son around his head, then strikes a woman with the child in a video captured Thursday by a Riverside, California, home surveillance camera, police say.
“Almost like a baseball bat,” Detective Jerilynn Czobakowski of the Riverside Police Department told KCBS. “It takes your breath away.”
Police later arrested Techhoak Danny Lim, 27, on suspicion of child endangerment and domestic violence, officers told KABC.
The boy was treated at a hospital for cuts, bruises and bleeding from the ear, then released to his mother, who was not the woman in the video, police told The Riverside Press-Enterprise.
A nearby homeowner heard the 2 p.m. Thursday altercation, then checked his home security video and notified police, officers told the publication.
The argument began inside Lim’s home in the gated community, then spilled onto the street outside in view of the neighbor’s home security camera, police told the Press-Enterprise.
“It was horrible to watch,” said Christy Ogden, who told KCBS that she posted the video to social media to try to help identify the man. “Especially since we didn’t know what was going on until after the fact, so it wasn’t like we could have stopped it.”
In the video, the man swings the child at the woman, identified by police as his girlfriend, then drops him on the ground. The woman runs off, followed by the man. The boy gets to his feet and toddles after his father.
"And to see the baby get up and then still run to dad because they're innocent," neighbor Brandon Harris told KCBS. “That's just horrible.”
At another point in the video, the father, gesturing angrily, spills the child from his arms onto the ground, then picks him up.
After reviewing the video, officers went door to door in the neighborhood looking for Lim and arrested him, reported The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments