Woman arrested in attack on 91-year-old man told to ‘go back’ to Mexico, L.A. cops say

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in a brutal July 4 attack on a 91-year-old man out for an evening walk in his neighborhood, Los Angeles police say.

Officers arrested Laquisha Jones of Los Angeles at 10 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police told the Los Angeles Times.

She’s being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, reported KABC.

Rodolfo Rodriquez, 91, was on his regular evening walk about 8 p.m. July 4 when he bumped into a young girl on the sidewalk near his home, relatives said. His family had earlier identified Rodriguez as being 92 years old, but he says he will turn 92 in September.

The girl’s mother, who police later identified as Jones, shoved him to the ground and beat him with a concrete brick, officers said.

A witness who stopped to snap a photo of the attack reported the woman yelled “go back to your own country” at Rodriguez, who is a legal U.S. resident, according to KTLA. Rodriguez, who is from Mexico, told the station he was in Los Angeles to visit his son.

Police told KNBC they are still seeking four men who also reportedly attacked Rodriguez, who suffered broken ribs and a broken cheekbone.

He has since been released from the hospital to recover at home, reported the station.

A GoFundMe account established by Rodriguez’s family to raise $15,000 to help pay medical bills had collected more than $250,000 from more than 9,000 donors by Wednesday morning.