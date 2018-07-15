He exposed himself in a park. A woman chased and stabbed him, California cops say

When a 28-year-old man contacted police Tuesday in Redlands, California, to report being stabbed on the street that morning, he left out a key detail, police said.

The man initially told officers in the community near San Bernardino that he’d been walking down the street when someone ran up behind him and stabbed him multiple times in the back without warning, police wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Using surveillance video from city and business security cameras, police tracked down Cynthia Christine Molina, 51, and arrested her Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police wrote.

That’s when they discovered the man had earlier exposed himself to Molina at Jennie Davis Park, police told The Redlands Daily Facts. The man fled, pursued by Molina, who caught up to him on West Brockton Avenue, about a 15-minute walk from the park.

After a brief argument, Molina stabbed the man and ran away, police told KTLA.

Officers did not provide information on the man’s condition but reported on Facebook that the case has been referred to the district attorney’s office for possible indecent exposure charges. against the man.