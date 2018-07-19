Did he think it was Ride Naked to Work Day? Nude cyclist joins Highway 101 commute

Commuters on Highway 101 through San Jose, Calif. got an eyeful Wednesday morning when a naked man on a bicycle joined them on the freeway, reported The Mercury News.
Numerous drivers called 911 to report a naked cyclist “all over the freeway” riding in traffic lanes on Highway 101 about 9:30 a.m., reported NBC News. California Highway Patrol officers were unable to find the bicyclist.
An Instagram user named Nick Moezidis posted a video of the nude bicyclist tooling down the highway between vehicles.
“It’s against California law to ride a bike without a helmet,” Moezidis wrote in the caption. “Doesn’t he know that? I love the SF Bay Area always interesting.”
Several drivers also posted to Twitter to say they’d spotted the unorthodox commuter.
“So I was driving to work this morning on highway 101 near San Jose and see a man B--- A-- NAKED riding a bike on the carpool lane, wrote one.
“Can u believe I was late to class because there was a naked man riding a bike in the slow lane on 101,” wrote another.
“One day I would like to have the confidence of Naked Man on 101,” wrote an admirer.
“There were no collisions, no crashes, nobody was hurt,” CHP spokesman Ross Lee told The Mercury News. “More than anything, I think people’s sensibilities were offended or they thought it was funny.”
He urged the nude bicyclist, whoever he is, not to make it a habit, however. “If it became a recurring thing, now we’re going to have to take some definite enforcement action,” Lee said, according to The Mercury News.
Comments