California cities claim top — and very bottom — spots on most-educated list

A report on the nation’s most- and least-educated cities gives the Bay Area top marks, but several Central Valley cities fall to the bottom of the list.

So who is smartest, according to the study?

San Jose and San Francisco are among the top 10 most-educated cities among the 150 surveyed by personal finance website WalletHub, according to the report. The top spot was claimed by Ann Arbor, Michigan.

But Central Valley communities came in as five of the nation’s bottom 10 least-educated cities — Fresno, Stockton, Modesto, Bakersfield and Visalia, which comes in dead last at No. 150. Salinas also makes the bottom 10.

Sacramento lands at No. 53.

San Luis Obispo lacks enough population to be ranked, but nearby Santa Maria-Santa Barbara comes in at No. 81.

Other California cities on the list include San Diego at No. 20, Santa Rosa at No. 36, Thousand Oaks at No. 65, Los Angeles at No. 98, Vallejo at No. 115 and Riverside at No. 137.

WalletHub compiled the rankings by comparing the nation’s top 150 metropolitan areas across 11 metrics, such as education levels of adults 25 or over, school quality and gender and racial education gaps.