‘My childhood hurts.’ Social media reacts to news of ‘Mighty Ducks’ actor’s arrest

Shaun Weiss, a former child actor who played Goldberg the goalie in “The Mighty Ducks,” was arrested last weekend in Oroville on suspicion of public intoxication, Page Six reports.
Police found Weiss “behaving erratically with flashlights,” with about three other people outside a closed business complex, Oroville Police Lt. Chris Nicodemus told People.
Last year, Weiss was arrested twice: once in July 2017 on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Los Angeles electronics store, and once in August 2017 on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, PopCulture.com reported.
In a Facebook post, the Oroville Police Department said Weiss was arrested on suspicion of “intoxication only” and “no further criminal proceedings are desired at this time.”
The 38-year-old’s mugshot had many on social media expressing surprise — and concern — for the actor, who appeared in all three “Mighty Ducks” movies and 1995’s “Heavyweights.”
“Of all the depressing mugshots in all the world, this one hit me the hardest,” said one Twitter user, referring to his grizzled appearance in the booking photo.
“Oh how the mighty have fallen,” another commented. “This is terrible.”
Others suggested the 39-year-old’s booking photo demonstrates how drugs and alcohol “have aged him 30 years.”
Among the most common reactions? A bit of sadness and nostalgia, tempered by hope that Weiss seeks treatment.
“For the love of God I hope someone gets Shaun Weiss some help,” one Twitter user said.
From the sound of it, Oroville police might be surprised about the overwhelming interest in Weiss’ arrest from fans and news media across the country.
“We have been inundated with calls from various news outlets and others about an arrest that occurred over the weekend,” Nicodemus wrote on Facebook. “Please do not contact police dispatch regarding this incident.”
Comments