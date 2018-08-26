Dog found huddled under tree during Mendocino Complex fires has found a new home

A group of firefighters were battling the Mendocino Complex fires when they rescued a German shepherd. Now, one of the firefighters has adopted the dog, according to a Facebook post from the Mendocino County Animal Shelter.

The firefighters, from Draper, Utah, found the dog “huddled under a tree” and took the pup, which they named Mendo, to Mendocino County Animal Care Services for medical treatment, according to the shelter.

“It was clear from the start, if not found by his guardian, Draper City firefighter Patrick wanted to adopt him,” the shelter said in the post. After Mendo got a “clear bill of health,” he began his sojourn to his new home in Utah.

Two shelter volunteers drove Mendo to Reno, Nevada, to meet the firefighter on Saturday, according to the shelter.

“The Draper Fire Department team from Utah lost their co-worker Matt during this fire,” the shelter wrote, referring to the death of Draper firefighter Matthew Burchett on Aug. 13 — so far, the fire’s only fatality. “We know Mendo will help them heal.”