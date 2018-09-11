Speeding driver hits father of 7 — after dad yells at car to slow down, Calif. cops say

Walking back from a market at 11 p.m. Saturday with his 12-year-old daughter, Victor Herrera, a 40-year-old father of seven, took offense at a speeding motorist, reported KNBC.

“I guess the guy was coming really fast,” said Daniel Escobar, Herrera’s nephew, according to KTLA. “Victor was like, ‘Hey man, what’s going on’?”

The driver, identified by Long Beach, California, police as Sokhorn Hor, 29, pulled into a parking lot and a loud argument ensued, the station reported. Herrera told his daughter to get help.

Then Hor raced toward Herrera in his red sedan, striking and killing him as he stood in a center median, police told the Los Angeles Times.

Herrera’s seven children, ages 1 to 19, witnessed their father’s death as they came running to assist him, KTLA reported.

“All I seen was headlights coming straight for us,” Escobar told KNBC.

Hor sped from the scene, reported The Long Beach Press-Telegram. A short time later, officers tried to pull Hor over for suspected drunken driving, but he crashed into a parked car, police told the publication.

Police arrested Hor on suspicion of murder, reported The Long Beach Post. He’s being held on $2 million bail.

Herrera, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, also leaves behind a wife and 5-month-old granddaughter, KTLA reported.

“There is no justice for something like this,” Escobar told KNBC.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to cover expenses. It had raised $810 of a $10,000 goal by Tuesday morning.

“The world lost one of the funniest, most loving people that could ever walk this Earth,” reads a message on the page. “We love you Victor. Your love will live on because you shared it with so many of us.”