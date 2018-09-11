Fugitive riding a girl’s pink bicycle leads California police on wild chase, cops say

When Alexander Edwards, 36, spotted deputies coming to arrest him, he raced toward them in a pickup truck, forcing one to get out of the way, reported The Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

But it was his choice of transportation after crashing his truck into a ditch Saturday afternoon that will be remembered, reported the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.

Edwards, originally sought on a parole warrant, hopped fences and dashed through houses before riding off on a girl’s little pink bicycle, sheriff’s officials wrote.

“Mr. Edwards rode his trusty steed to a local bar and asked the bartender for a ride because his wife was having a baby, but left when the bar staff questioned his current mode of transportation,” said Sgt. Jason Craver, reported The Sonoma Index-Tribune.

Edwards also took time to remove a basket from the front handlebars as a sheriff’s helicopter searched for him, the publication reported.

Deputies later discovered the abandoned bicycle and began a house-to-house search before encountering a 12-year-old girl at a home with a broken gate, reported the Press Democrat.

Deputies learned that Edwards had broken into the house and stolen the girl’s cellphone before hiding in the home’s attic, police wrote on Facebook.

A police K9 found Edwards hiding in the attic, but he refused to come down so deputies used a Taser on him, reported the Index-Tribune.

Deputies arrested Edwards “on suspicion of six felonies, including robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, child cruelty and evading arrest,” reported the Press Democrat.

The sheriff’s office returned the bicycle to its owner, and ordered a new basket and lock for her, Sgt. Spencer Crum said, according to the publication.