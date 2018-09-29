25 cows escape onto California road. Watch one lead police on chase through vineyard

One fugitive cow made a run for it in northern California Friday afternoon, video from KCRA shows.
It all started with a crash in the southbound lanes of California 99 just before 4 p.m., the Stockton Record reported.
That’s when the driver of a Ram tow truck changed lanes and struck a pickup that was hauling a cattle trailer, according to the newspaper.
The trailer door came unlatched as a result of the crash, KCRA reported, and the cows began to pour out, as traffic along the highway came to a standstill.
Traffic ground to a halt for at least two hours after the crash, according to a tweet from the California Department of Transportation.
At least 25 cows escaped, but most of them did not stray far, and were able to be corralled back in, according to the KCRA. Two, though, were a little more stubborn.
Video from the scene shows one of the two cows weaving through stopped traffic on the highway, eluding at least two California Highway Patrol cruisers and taking a stroll through one of the rows of a nearby vineyard.
Caltrans tweeted just after 6:30 p.m. that all lanes were back open, with all cows accounted for and off the road.
The loose California cattle incident follows another unique cow chase in Florida in August, where 16 head of cattle cornered a suspect running from police by herding her toward a fence, where Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies were waiting for her.
That suspect, Jennifer Kaufman, was arrested, and charged with theft and cocaine possession, according to the Miami Herald.
