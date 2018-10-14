Runaway pig follows trail of Doritos left by quick-thinking California deputies

A trail of Doritos potato chips helped lure a runaway pig “the size of a mini-horse” home in California, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department post on Instagram.

Two deputies responded to a Highland, California, neighborhood for an “unusual call” regarding a loose pig, sheriff’s officials wrote Sunday on Instagram.

The deputies quickly found the runaway pig, with whom they’d previously become acquainted, and re-purposed Doritos from a lunch bag to lure the pig back home, sheriff’s officials wrote.

“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” one deputy said, according to the post, which also noted, “we do it all!”

In North Carolina, a pair of escaped pigs found swimming together to safety after Hurricane Florence are now faithful companions as they recover at a refuge, reported The News & Observer.

“They were both a terrified, nervous wreck when they were first found, and both were in awful shape, covered in cuts and bruises, coughing up water for days, and on top of this, Jax was unable to open his eyes,” wrote Ziggy’s Refuge rescuers on Facebook about the pigs, named Jax and Flo.