Trump moves to slash environmental rules on Delta, pushing California water to farms

The Trump administration Friday pledged to slash the thicket of federal environmental regulations that govern the Delta and much of California’s water supply, aiming to increase water deliveries to his political allies in the San Joaquin Valley.
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum directing his underlings to review a broad swath of water regulations and “appropriately suspend, revise or rescind the respective regulations that unduly burden” the delivery of water throughout the state, a senior administration official told reporters.
Trump’s memo was sure to roil California officials, who have vowed to fight any efforts by the administration to roll back environmental protections for fish.
The order represents Trump’s latest effort to make good on a campaign promise to bring more water to Valley farmers, who have chafed for years under environmental restrictions that direct more water to salmon, Delta smelt and other endangered species. In August, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke sent a blunt memo to his aides demanding an action plan to push more water south through the Delta and onto Valley farms.
The memorandum, among other things, orders the administration to speed up a 2-year-old examination of the rules covering how water is pumped through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta — the environmentally fragile hub of California’s elaborate water delivery network.
Trump’s insistence on strict timetables for completing that review suggests he wants to find ways to pump more water to the San Joaquin Valley’s farmers, potentially at the expense of endangered fish species that ply the Delta’s waters.
“For the last decade people have done a lot of talking and a lot of examination (of the Delta) and the reality is that the on-the-ground results for people and species have not dramatically improved,” Deputy Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told reporters.
Bernhardt is a former lobbyist for Westlands Water District, a Valley irrigation district that has long advocated increased pumping operations. He vowed that the administration would move “in a way that’s protective to species and responsible to people.”
In a statement released by the White House, the president said, “We have to make sure American farmers and their families, wherever they may be, wherever they may go, have the infrastructure projects that they need to compete and grow.”
Earlier Friday, it appeared that Trump was stepping into one of the biggest water wars of all — the State Water Resources Board’s plan to re-allocate more of the San Joaquin River watershed’s supplies to fish at the expense of farms and cities. Politico reported that Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, who’s been pleading with Trump to block the plan, was going to be at Trump’s side when the president signed the memorandum at an appearance in Arizona.
Bernhardt said the Trump administration stands by its earlier threat to sue the state if it goes forward with the plan. But he said the administration also wants “wind through the process in a way that’s amenable to all parties.”
