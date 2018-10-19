Whistleblower prison psychiatrist won’t have to testify Monday, judge rules

California’s top prison psychiatrist will not have to testify Monday about his allegations that corrections officials provided misleading and inaccurate information to a federal judge, but he likely will be called later as the case unfolds.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller issued an order Friday afternoon excusing Dr. Michael Golding from appearing at the hearing the judge had ordered, a step she took after reviewing a sworn declaration from Golding about his allegations.

The declaration has not been made public, nor has the 160-page report Golding compiled that alleges officials with his employer, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, provided misleading information to Mueller and to attorneys for prison inmates about the level and frequency of the psychiatric care they receive.

Golding’s report, which he secretly leaked two weeks ago to the federal receiver overseeing medical care inside the state institutions, has spawned a new legal battle between CDCR and the inmates’ attorneys, as well as questions from the judge about whether corrections officials committed “fraud upon the court.”

Mueller has said she intends to investigate that aspect of the case, and expects Golding to be called at some point.

Attorneys for Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration sought to block Golding from testifying Monday, saying they needed more time to prepare. They also said they wanted to investigate the claims contained in Golding’s report but were unable to do so because of restrictions placed on them by Mueller.

Golding has yet to speak publicly about his findings, and his attorney has said Golding is deeply concerned about the prospect of corrections officials retaliating against him.

Golding attorney Wendy Musell filed documents Wednesday asking the judge to ensure “any investigation or interview related to his report comply with California’s whistleblowing statutes,” and writing that “Dr. Golding, at significant personal and professional risk, has raised matters of great public concern and has not engaged in any alleged wrongdoing.”

Mueller has ordered CDCR not to retaliate against Golding or anyone who may have helped him with the report, which also has 60 exhibits.