Check those tickets – here are the winning numbers for $1 billion Mega Million jackpot

That’s 1 billion with a B – a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot drawn Friday night.

The winning numbers for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second largest in U.S. history, were announced at 8 p.m.

The winning numbers are 15, 23, 53, 65, 70. The mega number is 7.

Friday’s prize is second only to a Powerball worth $1.5 billion that was won by 3 tickets on January 13, 2016. The largest Mega Millions jackpot before Friday was an August 23 drawing worth $758.7 million and claimed by one ticket.

If no one wins this jackpot, the next one will be at least $1.6 billion, Mega Millions officials said during the drawing, which is taped in Atlanta.

If you’ve won less than $600, you can turn in your winning ticket at a lottery retailer in exchange for cash, according to Mega Millions’ website.

If you’ve won over $600, download a claim form from the California Lottery and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.

The jackpot may be claimed as $1 billion before federal taxes as an annuity paid out over 29 years, or as a cash option of $565 million, according to lottery officials. California is one of 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

The odds of winning the massive jackpot, played in 44 states and the District of Columbia, stand at a mere one in 302.5 million, according to the Associated Press.