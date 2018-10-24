Check your ticket – here are the winning numbers for $620 million Powerball jackpot

It’s not $1.586 billion, but Wednesday’s night Powerball jackpot of $602.5 million is nothing to sneeze at.

If you’re not the lucky person in South Carolina who won Tuesday’s record-shattering Mega Millions jackpot, and you haven’t reached full lotto fatigue, this could be your lucky night.

So grab those tickets: These are the winning numbers for the $602.5 million Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 24 – the third largest in the game’s history – which were announced at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

The winning numbers are 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and a powerball number of 22.

Since Aug. 15, no one has matched all six numbers, allowing the jackpot to roll 20 times to its current amount. Wednesday’s drawing broke through the top 5 for all-time largest jackpots in the U.S. The largest Powerball drawing worth $1.6 billion that was won by 3 tickets on January 13, 2016.

If you’ve won less than $600, you can turn in your winning ticket at a lottery retailer in exchange for cash, according to Mega Millions’ website.

If you’ve won over $600, download a claim form from the California Lottery and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.

The jackpot may be claimed as $1 billion before federal taxes as an annuity paid out over 29 years, or as a cash option of $565 million, according to lottery officials. California is one of 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

The odds of winning the jackpot – played in 44 states and the District of Columbia, and administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association – stand at a mere one in 292.2 million, slightly better than the odds for Mega Millions.