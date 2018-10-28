Millennials rush to these California cities for high pay, plentiful jobs

What are the best metro areas for millennials to find jobs and higher pay?

Turns out, of the top 50 cities in the United States, six of the best for millennials are in California, according to recent studies.

Finance website Magnify Money studied America’s “top boomtowns,” analyzing industry growth, population, housing and jobs.

In a second study, Magnify Money took that data and applied it to millennials to discover the top 50 metro areas for that generation.

San Francisco tops the list, with San Jose coming in fifth. Other California cities in the top 50 include Los Angeles at No. 29, San Diego at No. 40, Sacramento at No. 41 and Riverside at No. 43.

The top 10, in order, are: San Francisco, Denver, Austin, Nashville, San Jose, Raleigh, Portland, Seattle, Oklahoma City and Dallas — meaning all but two of the top 10 are west of the Mississippi.

The study determined top cities for millennials based on a 5-year period from 2011-16 and population changes during that time period for people born between 1981 and 1991.

“Interestingly, millennial populations actually decreased in nine of the 50 metros we analyzed, which demonstrates that many millennials are actively migrating,” the report said.

The study analyzed millennial participation in an area’s labor force, millennial unemployment rate and median wages.

The study used data from the U.S. Census to determine its rankings.



