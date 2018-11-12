Voracious Woolsey Fire destroys homes of Miley Cyrus, Neil Young and other stars

Among the thousands of Californians hammered by the Woolsey Fire, numerous celebrities also have been forced to evacuate or lost their homes to the blaze.

The Woolsey Fire, which broke out Thursday, has burned 91,572 acres, killed two people and destroyed an estimated 370 homes as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Another 57,000 structures are threatened.

SHARE COPY LINK A Los Angeles County Firehawk helicopter shows the Woolsey Fire along Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway on Nov. 9, 2018.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Actor Gerard Butler, star of “300” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” posted a photo Sunday of his burned-out house on Twitter. Like many celebrities hit by the fire, Butler lives in Malibu.

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. pic.twitter.com/AcBcLtKmDU — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) November 11, 2018

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” Butler wrote on Twitter. “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”

Singer Miley Cyrus also reported Sunday in a series of Twitter posts that her house had been destroyed by the wildfire.

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018 all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet....

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

“Completely (devastated) by the fires affecting my community,” Cyrus wrote. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.”

Cyrus also thanked firefighters, adding, “my house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.”

In a post Sunday on his official website, singer Neil Young decried lack of action on climate change and noted, “firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another.”

Singer Robin Thicke posted Sunday on Instagram to thank firefighters who had tried to save his home as his family escaped. He later reported his home had been destroyed.

“We are safe and surrounded by friends and family,” Thicke wrote. “Thank you for all the love and support we’ve received and we send our love and prayers to everyone affected by the fires. Count your blessings!”

Camille Grammer from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wrote Sunday on Instagram that her home had been destroyed as well.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” Grammer wrote. “The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home.”

Actress Wendie Malick, who starred in the NBC series “Just Shoot Me,” posted Sunday on Twitter to thank Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies for saving her horses and donkey from the fire.

My deepest gratitude to LA County Sherriff’s Dept. and Deputy Fred Gonzales for they’re help in the Wolsey Fire... Horses and One Adorable Donkey Owned by Actress Wendie Malick Rescued from ... | Los Angeles Informer https://t.co/AocT0F8LUJ — Wendie Malick (@WendieMalick) November 11, 2018

Actor Charlie Sheen posted a frantic message Friday night on Twitter pleading for information about his father, actor Martin Sheen, and mother, who were among the evacuees from the wildfire.

i cannot

get ahold of

my parents,

Martin and Janet Sheen.



they

are in the

group, at the

staging ground

near Zuma Beach.



if

anyone

has eyes on

them,

please let me

know that they

are safe and sound

in the middle of

this horrific scenario.



thank you

in advance.



xox

️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018

“If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario,” Charlie Sheen wrote. Fellow actor James Woods retweeted his post, also asking for information.

Martin Sheen told KTTV later Friday that he and his wife were safe after evacuating, but that his Malibu home had probably been destroyed and the couple probably would be sleeping in their car that night.

“We’ve been here since 1970 in Malibu, and we have been through a couple of them, but I’ve never seen one like this, with this intensity, for this long, took out so much property and caused such havoc,” he said, according to the station.

Other celebrities among the evacuees include Alyssa Milano, Lady Gaga, Rainn Wilson, Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, along with Caitlin Jenner, whose home may have been destroyed, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.

SHARE COPY LINK Only a day after a shooting that left 12 dead and Ventura County reeling, area residents were forced to evacuate as a wildfire encroached on homes in Calabasas on November 9. Video shows Ventura County firefighters responding to protect houses.

In Northern California, the Camp Fire near Oroville has burned 111,000 acres, killed 29 people and destroyed 6,453 homes as of Sunday evening, reported Cal Fire. The town of Paradise has been virtually destroyed by the blaze.