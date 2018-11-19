A new online tool has been created to help match lost animals with their owners as recovery efforts begin following the devastating Camp Fire in Northern California.

Tens of thousands of people were forced to flee the raging wildfire, which began Nov. 8 and destroyed most of the foothill town of Paradise. Some were forced to flee without their pets, while others were blocked by the flames from returning home for them before evacuating.

Now the North Valley Animal Disaster Group has created a site allowing owners to search photos of animals at an emergency shelter at the Chico Municipal Airport for lost pets.

The site includes dozens of photos of dogs and cats, along with some guinea pigs, a pigeon and a parakeet. Photos of more animals are being added, including rescued livestock.

If you see your pet, you must go to the shelter at 150 Airport Road in Chico, California, to claim it, according to the site. Owners must provide a photo of the pet, describe unique markings or otherwise confirm ownership of the animal.

The shelter’s open for pet identification and reunification from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the site.

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group asks pet owners not to call the shelter, which is currently overwhelmed. The organization’s hotline, intended only for information about animals needing rescue, is not located at the shelter and hotline callers cannot be connected to the shelter, according to the site.

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group page also lists links to other organizations and veterinary hospitals housing animals from the Camp Fire.

The organization also seeks financial donations for its rescue efforts, but its main website says food and supplies are not currently needed. Financial donations can be made online or by check to NVADG, PO Box 441, Chico, CA 95927.