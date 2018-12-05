Should L.A. mandate vegan food at movie theaters? ‘Really no downside,’ politician says

Going vegan can help save the Earth from climate change, according to a Los Angeles City Council member — and he says he has a plan to make it easier.

Paul Koretz announced Wednesday on Facebook that he will ask the council to order theaters and other entertainment venues in the city that serve food to offer at least one vegan protein choice.

“There’s really no downside to it,” Koretz said, according to Variety. “The change could easily be made in any venue. A movie theater serves hot dogs. They can serve vegan dogs. It’s easy.”

“I want to make it easier for us to do better around the city as well as provide more options for people who are already following a plant-based diet,” Koretz said in the Facebook post.

Ben Williamson, a spokesman for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also called on cinemas to broaden their vegan menus at a press conference held by Koretz, Variety reported.

“We’d like to see vegan nachos, vegan hot dogs — typical cinema fare with a compassionate twist,” he said, according to the publication. “If you’re going to pay $12 for a box of popcorn, you don’t want any animal to have suffered for it.”

The mandate would not apply to restaurants, Koretz said in a video of the event posted to Facebook, though he urged them also to offer more vegan options to boost business.

Koretz’s proposal also directs Los Angeles International Airport to place a restaurant with a plant-based menu at each terminal and require food concessionaires at city facilities, such as the Los Angeles Zoo, to offer vegan protein options.

Koretz, who represents the city’s 5th District, linked California’s disastrous wildfires to climate change, which he blamed in part on American eating habits.

“I wish there was a more vivid way for people to completely understand the connection between the burgers, steaks and dairy that they’re eating, the rainforests that are being cut down as a direct result, and the fires burning down the homes of their neighbors,” Koretz said.

“We can all stop eating meat products today,” Koretz said, calling it a simple change of habit. He praised Dodger Stadium for offering veggie dogs, but said more is needed to halt climate change.

“We can do even better,” Koretz said.