Award-winning dog headed to prestigious show went missing, California pet detective says

The owners of Fierce — an award-winning Japanese Chin — don’t just want their dog back so she can compete in the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show next month.

“She’s our family member,” owner David Gutierrez said in an email to McClatchy.

Pet detective Annalisa Berns said Fierce has been missing since Jan. 7, when she got off her leash in Bakersfield, California, during a journey from Porterville to Los Angeles, 23ABC reports.

Fierce’s owners have promised a $2,000 reward if they get Fierce back, “no questions asked,” according to the TV station.

The last time Fierce was spotted was in Northwest Bakersfield on Olive Tree Court near Highway 99, 23ABC reports.

Courtsey of David Gutierrez

Gutierrez said Fierce has won best of opposite sex at Japanese Chin Nationals, which he described as “a huge accolade.”

Gutierrez added that “her next big show was to be the upcoming prestigious Westminster show in February.”

That show takes place in New York City’s Madison Square Garden each year, and is held by “America’s oldest organization dedicated to the sport of purebred dogs.”

Search dogs hunted for Fierce on Sunday with no success, 23ABC reported.

Anyone who might have details on Fierce is encouraged to call 559-359-2807, the Bakersfield Californian reports.