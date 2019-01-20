‘SNL’ earthquake sketch name-drops Sacramento — and a lot of sexual innuendo

Sacramento gets a name-check in a “Saturday Night Live” skit about a supposed earthquake in the city in the NBC sketch show’s first episode of 2019.

The sketch features “SNL” cast members as local television reporters covering a quake that has trapped several people in the name-change office at a downtown federal building.

“Good afternoon,” says the TV news anchor portrayed by Kate McKinnon in the 5-minute sketch. “A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattled downtown Sacramento this morning, causing some structural damage.”

“Besides the ground, what’s shaking over there?” she asks the reporter, portrayed by Mikey Day. McKinnon also later asks Day “who’s at fault” for the quake.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Day interviews several people who supposedly escaped the name-change office, including a man named Donald McRonald. McKinnon also gets an “update on victims” from a doctor played by the episode’s guest host, Rachel Brosnahan of the popular Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Others reportedly taken to local hospitals include Bill Kosbie and Morgan Mindy, prompting a firefighter to blurt out “nanoo nanoo,” the sign-off of Robin Wiliams’ character on the sitcom from the 1970s and ’80s.

Many of the other fictitious names given in the sketch are based on sexual innuendo or scatological humor. The video below is not meant for younger viewers.

The show, which aired Jan. 19, also featured sketches skewering President Donald Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.