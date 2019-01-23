Firefighters rescue hikers from an icy peak. No one knew Stella got left behind

A snowy trek on San Gorgonio Mountain in Southern California turned perilous for two hikers Monday when icy conditions spooked their husky, Stella, The San Bernardino Sun reported.

First, Stella yanked hiker Jennifer Graham off the trail, but both managed to climb back up, firefighter Randy Ridges told McClatchy. Graham and fiance David Westberg, both of San Diego, let Stella off her leash to prevent another mishap.

But Stella, in a panic as her paws slid on the ice, bounded away, The San Bernardino Sun reported. Westberg chased after her but lost his own footing.

He “slipped off an icy trail and slid approximately 150 feet down a steep slope,” according to a release by the San Bernadino Sheriff’s Department. He suffered broken ribs, internal bleeding and a knee injury, The Sun reported..

“It’s a pretty treacherous part of the trail,” Ridges told McClatchy.

Westberg called 911 and rescuers sent two sheriff’s helicopters, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department reported. The helicopters airlifted Westberg and Graham to safety.

With night fast approaching, rescuers had to use night-vision goggles to hoist Graham off the mountain, the sheriff’s department said.

Afterward, Ridges got a surprise in a conversation with someone at a nearby camp, he told McClatchy.

“You know their dog’s still up there,” Ridges said the man told him. In the commotion of the rescue, no one had mentioned Stella, who Ridges said had “scampered away” from the trail before rescuers arrived.

On Tuesday, Ridges and other rescuers — acting strictly as volunteer private citizens — returned to San Gorgonio Mountain to look for Stella.

A 10 a.m. search party came up empty, but a 2 p.m. effort quickly located Stella when she “made herself known” to them, Ridges said.

The Siberian husky had somehow clambered onto icy rocks about 200 feet above the trail, he said. “It took awhile for people to get up to her,” Ridges said.

A nearby resident, who joined the search because his own dog had once been lost for 18 days on the mountain before being saved, finally brought Stella down in a controlled slide down 75 feet of icy slope, Ridges said.

“Despite spending the night on a freezing mountainside,” Stella was fine, The San Bernardino Sun reported.

She spent the night at a nearby Boy Scouts of America camp and will be reunited Wednesday with her owners, who had earlier returned to San Diego for work obligations, Ridges said.

Part of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Gorgonio Mountain stands 11,499 feet high, making it the tallest peak in Southern California, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It’s visible from Mount Whitney, 190 miles away.