Nearly naked bedroom intruder wakes San Diego couple to demand clothes, cops say

It was alarming Sunday morning for Robbie Alva of San Diego and his boyfriend Dylan Renfro when they awoke to find a nearly naked stranger standing over their bed, KSWB reported.





“I’m scared,” Alva recalled, according to the station. “I don’t know if he has a weapon. He’s standing there in his boxers, so I don’t know what his intentions are.”





Then the stranger, who had forced his way through a locked door into the Bankers Hill neighborhood home in the 6:30 a.m. incident, began demanding clothes, San Diego police told McClatchy.





“I tried to reason with him,” Renfro said, KNSD reported. “I threw clothes at him, the first thing I could find nearby, and once he had clothes, he kept demanding shoes … He kept saying, ‘I’m not a bad person, I’m not a bad person.’ ”





Renfro told the man he had left his shoes outside and locked the door when the intruder went out to look, according to the station. “He was obviously in a panic,” Renfro said. “He needed something to wear.”





A short time later, officers arrested Cliff Edwards, 49, on suspicion of trespassing, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a parole violation, police told McClatchy.