Free-speech group sues California AG Xavier Becerra over new police records law

A free-speech group sued California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Thursday over his refusal to release police misconduct records under a new state law.
The First Amendment Coalition, an organization that promotes open government and First Amendment rights, filed a lawsuit against Becerra alleging the California Department of Justice rejected a Jan. 4 records request under the transparency law, according to an FAC news release.
“As the highest law enforcement officer in the state, the Attorney General has an obligation to not only comply with the California Public Records Act, but to send the right message about transparency to police departments across the state,” FAC Executive Director David Snyder said in the release. “Unfortunately, the Attorney General has done neither. By denying public access to these crucial files, he has given a green light to other departments to disregard the new law.”
KQED reported earlier this month that the attorney general’s office rejected a freelance reporter’s records request, saying that the law did not apply to records dating before Jan. 1, when SB 1421 took effect.
The Sacramento Bee and the Los Angeles Times jointly sued the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 25 in a legal test of SB 1421, which requires the disclosure of internal investigations regarding police shootings, sexual misconduct and professional dishonesty.
The sheriff’s department has argued that personnel records are protected and the law did not apply retroactively, according to previous reporting by The Bee.
On Feb. 8, a Contra Costa County judge ruled the law is retroactive and applies to records dating back years, according to the Associated Press.
