Acclaimed choir escapes fiery bus after a fatal crash near San Francisco

A firefighter douses a bus fire early Saturday near San Francisco. The acclaimed Aeolians choir from Oakwood University in Alabama escaped a fiery bus crash on HIghway 101, but the driver of another vehicle in the collision died, authorities say. Screengrab from KGO video

An acclaimed choir from Alabama plans to continue performing despite a fiery bus crash early Saturday on Highway 101 south of San Francisco that killed another driver, KNTV reported.

The Aeolians choir from Oakwood University, a historically black college in Huntsville, arrived at San Francisco International Airport for a Bay Area performing tour shortly before the 2:25 a.m. crash, AL.com reported.

The multi-vehicle collision began when a tire blew out on a Ford Excursion in a middle lane of Highway 101 near Brisbane, forcing a Toyota Camry to brake, The Mercury News reported.

California Highway Patrol officers said a Volkswagen rear-ended the Camry, pushing it into the Excursion, which rolled into the left lane, where it was hit by the choir’s charter bus, according to the publication.

Then a Lincoln Navigator driven by Kenneth Dwayne Bishop, 51, of San Mateo rear-ended the bus, according to the publication. Bishop died in the accident, which set the bus and two other vehicles on fire.

The 18 students in the choir and two staff members escaped the bus without serious injury, said choir director Jason Max Ferdinand, KPIX reported.

“Shaken up, very much so but thankful we lost things and not lives,” Ferdinand said, according to the station. The choir lost all its luggage in the blaze.

Two others involved in the crash were treated at hospitals, KGO reported.

The Aeolians intend to continue with plans for performances Sunday at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, KNTV reported.

“That represents strength,” said the Rev. Amos Brown of the church, KPIX reported. “They know how to triumph over tragedy and they are able to make beauty from ashes.”

Area residents and the San Francisco Police Officer Association have stepped in to help the choir replace clothing and other items lost in the fiery crash, KNTV reported.

The Aeolians have performed at the White House and Kennedy Center, KPIX reported.

