Famous ‘Full House’ Victorian in San Francisco listed at $5.99 million

Step in front—and inside—Victorian of ‘Full House’ fame, for sale in San Francisco A popular Victorian house in San Francisco, the home of the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom “Full House,” is for sale at $5.99 million. The television show boosted the careers of John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A popular Victorian house in San Francisco, the home of the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom “Full House,” is for sale at $5.99 million. The television show boosted the careers of John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

A popular Victorian house in San Francisco, the home of the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom “Full House,” is for sale at $5.99 million.

The television show, which aired on ABC from 1987 through 1995, boosted the careers of John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The house is pictured in the opening credits of “Full House,” as well as its its Netflix followup, “Fuller House.”

The 2,985-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4-bath classic Victorian at 1709 Broderick Street was originally built by architect Charles Hinkel Lewis in 1883. The house in Lower Pacific Heights has “undergone a complete 21st-century redo,” according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Architect Richard Landry guided the remodel, preserving significant details of the home, such as ornate moldings, high ceilings and Corinthian columns, the real estate website reported. Updates included reconfiguring the house into an open floor plan, adding skylights, wide-plank hardwood floors and contemporary tiled bathrooms. The kitchen was transformed with Calcutta Oro marble, Viking appliances and bright blue paint.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The top floor offers a sexy master suite with walk-in closet and gorgeous, stylish bath,” the listing reads. “Two additional generous bedrooms and guest bath with dual sinks and stunning marble complete this level. “

The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported that the shows’ creator, Jeff Franklin, purchased the home for $4 million in 2016. That was the same year the reboot “Fuller House” debuted.

“I wanted the family to live in one of those classic Victorian homes,” Franklin told the Hollywood Reporter. “For some reason, that one jumped out at me. There were lots of candidates but that was the winner.”

A steady stream of fans stop and take photos of the home, even though its interior has never appeared on the sitcom.

The new listing went live on May 3, 2019.

“Full House” revolves around Danny Tanner, a sportscaster dad turned morning talk-show host, whose wife has died and left him to raise a pre-teen daughter and young twin girls. Needing help with the children, his brother-in-law Jesse and stand-up comic friend Joey move in.

Listing agents are Rachel Swann of The Agency, Beverly Hills and Cindy Ambuehl of Compass, Los Angeles.

A previous owner bought the house in 2006 and completely transformed both the exterior and interior, according to House Beautiful. The renovation caused the iconic shot of the front to be unrecognizable until Franklin restored the home.