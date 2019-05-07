3 LAPD officers infected by antibiotic-resistant bacteria in new outbreak

Revenge of the bacteria: Why we’re losing the war Bacteria are rebelling. They’re turning the tide against antibiotics by outsmarting our wonder drugs. This video explores the surprising reasons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bacteria are rebelling. They’re turning the tide against antibiotics by outsmarting our wonder drugs. This video explores the surprising reasons.

Three officers at a Los Angeles police station have come down with antibiotic-resistant staph infections, also called MRSAs, KCBS reported.

The outbreak began a few days ago, and while no cause has been determined, police think it could be the result of contact with homeless people, KNX1070 radio reported.

The ailing officers all work at the West Valley station in Reseda, which has been disinfected to try to stop the infection from spreading, KTLA reported.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our Los Angeles Police Department officers is critical and we are ensuring the officers exposed to this disease are cared for,” Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a statement, KABC reported.

“First responders throughout the region and especially here in Los Angeles are constantly responding to incidents that put them at risk of potential exposure to various diseases, and that’s why the Department takes this incident very seriously,” the statement reads. “All of the work areas that may have been exposed have been disinfected.”

The infected officers have been placed on medical leave while they recover, KNX1070 reported.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria cause staph infections that can be hard to treat because they are resistant to some antibiotics, the Centers for Disease Control says.

Staph infections can result in sepsis or death, according to the CDC. The infection spreads by skin-to-skin contact or shared equipment or supplies. Breaks in the skin often are the sites for MRSA infections.