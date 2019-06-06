California
Girl, 13, rescued from steep beach rock but ‘enjoyed’ the helicopter ride to safety
Sonoma County Sheriff’s crew on Wednesday morning rescued a 13-year-old girl who got stuck on a steep rock at Doran Beach, south of Bodega Bay.
A sheriff’s helicopter, Bodega Bay FIre and a Coast Guard motor lifeboat were dispatched to the southern end of the beach for the rescue as her parents looked on. Using a long line hoisted from the belly of the chopper, a paramedic was lowered to the victim. She was flown a short distance to the top of the bluff “and was great spirits,” according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. “She even admitted she enjoyed the ride.”
The video above shows the rescue.
