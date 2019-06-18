PG&E agrees to $1 billion in settlements with California towns, counties ravaged by wildfire

6 things to know about the PG&E bankruptcy filing and how it affects you PG&E is about to go bankrupt. Will the troubled utility keep the lights on as it finds a resolution of the billions of dollars it faces in potential liabilities from the Camp Fire and the wine country wildfires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PG&E is about to go bankrupt. Will the troubled utility keep the lights on as it finds a resolution of the billions of dollars it faces in potential liabilities from the Camp Fire and the wine country wildfires.

Pacific Gas and Electric and Paradise have agreed to a $270 million court settlement in the deadly Camp Fire that devastated the Butte County town last November – part of a massive $1 billion payout by the embattled utility to California counties as part of its bankruptcy.

The total settlement involved fires caused by PG&E equipment in 2015, 2017 and the Camp Fire in Butte County in 2018. PG&E officials on Tuesday issued a statement saying it has reached a handful of settlements as part of its financial reorganization plan underway in federal bankruptcy court. The deal must still be approved by the federal bankruptcy judge overseeing PG&E’s finances.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after a May Cal Fire report that found PG&E equipment caused the Camp Fire – the deadliest in California history. The state sent Cal Fire’s findings to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsay, whose office is reviewing it for possible criminal violations by the utility.

PG&E said it reached agreements with public entities hit by the 2015 Butte Fire that killed two people and blackened nearly 71,000 acres in Amador County, 2017’s raging Northern California wildfires and the Camp Fire under the utility’s Plan of Reorganization. That deal includes the Calaveras County Water District. The plan is subject to federal bankruptcy court confirmation, PG&E officials said.

In a statement, PG&E said it remains “focused on supporting our customers and communities impacted by wildfires and helping them recover and rebuild,” calling the pacts “an important first step toward an orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of wildfire claims.”

“Our goal throughout the Chapter 11 process is to work collaboratively to fairly balance the interests of our many stakeholders, as well as the customers and communities we serve, as we work toward a timely resolution of our case, while continuing to provide the safe and reliable natural gas and electric service that our customers expect and deserve,” PG&E officials said in the statement.

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee Tuesday, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones called the mediated settlement fair – and a relief for leaders of the fire-scarred city.

“For me, it is a relief that we didn’t have to go through a long multiple-year trial,” Jones said.

Jones said the town has not yet decided how the money will be spent. A July meeting will be held to start discussions. But, Jones said, the town has extensive infrastructure needs to be addressed, including rebuilding roads, cutting down dangerous trees on private property and building a sewer system.

The Camp Fire was the deadliest in California history, killing 85 people, destroying 19,000 structures in Paradise, Concow, Magalia and other rural areas of Butte County and displacing hundreds of residents, many of whom wonder whether and when they will be able to return and rebuild.

With the pact announced Tuesday in San Francisco Federal Court, Jones vowed the foothill town will return.

“The town of Paradise will rebuild and this is an important step toward our recovery,” Jones said in a statement. Jones said she hopes Paradise will receive the money “as soon as possible so we can put it toward rebuilding our infrastructure.“

The settlement does not affect the billions of dollars sought in private civil lawsuits filed against the utility by individuals and businesses affected by the wildfires.