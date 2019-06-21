Police departments are younger and less experienced. Why that matters in the field

Sacramento police academy graduation honors the fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan The Sacramento Police Department takes a moment of silence during its academy graduation to honor fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan at Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Police Department takes a moment of silence during its academy graduation to honor fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan at Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Natalie Corona: 22 years old.

Tara O’Sullivan: 26 years old.

Of the last two police officers killed in the line of duty in the Sacramento region, one detail stands out: how extraordinarily young they were. Two women barely out of the training academy responding to common law enforcement calls — one a traffic accident, the other a domestic violence report — that ended in their deaths.

Corona was responding to a car accident on Jan. 10 in downtown Davis, when 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh — armed with a semiautomatic handgun — rode up on a bicycle, emerged from the shadows and opened fire, police said. Limbaugh fired at firefighters and bystanders before he headed to his home, where he shot himself and died after an hours-long standoff with police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Corona had only been on the force since July, and had finished her field training just the month before.

Police said O’Sullivan was ambushed Wednesday afternoon in north Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood by Adel Sambrano Ramos, 45, who shot her with a rifle and as he paced the backyard for eight hours, firing at officers, before he was convinced to surrender.

A child development major at Sacramento State, O’Sullivan joined the Sacramento Police Academy in 2017 and the department just last year. She was two weeks away from the last phase of her training in which an officer would shadow O’Sullivan to evaluate whether she was ready to go on patrol on her own.

Police are still investigating how O’Sullivan ended up in a situation that lead to her death. Her age and lack of experience may have played no role in her killing. In Corona’s case, investigators and experts on police procedures found there wasn’t anything she could have done differently to protect herself from Limbaugh.

Some of those same experts say that if the investigation confirms that O’Sullivan was ambushed as well, there probably wasn’t much she could have done differently either.

“Those are ambushes. I don’t care if you have 50 years on or 30 years on (the force),” said Ed Obayashi, a police use of force expert and a Plumas County sheriff’s deputy. “There was no warning. No indicator. It could have happened to any of them.”

But throughout the country, law enforcement critics are questioning whether police officers are adequately trained to deal with the extreme stress of working in the field, where a proliferation of high-powered weapons makes every call potentially dangerous, and if less experienced officers are getting assigned to high-crime neighborhoods before they are fully ready.

While downtown Davis where Corona was shot hardly qualifies as a rough neighborhood, the north Sacramento neighborhood where O’Sullivan was killed has been battered by crime.





In the last year alone, police have taken reports of about 80 robberies and 120 aggravated assaults within a one-mile radius of the site of the shooting, according to police records maintained by LexisNexis.

Before joining the force, police and sheriff’s deputies in California are generally required to attend a six-month police academy, where they learn the basics of everything from forensic science, to use of force, to report writing.

“It’s very arduous and very thorough in making sure we’re contemporary with society’s needs, that we’re ensuring that we have a very open level of education with regards to different cultures, with different issues in society like the mentally ill and vulnerable populations,” said Citrus Heights Police Chief Ronald Lawrence, president of the California Police Chiefs Association.

That’s followed by 16 to 22 weeks of on-the-job training where rookie cops are partnered with a veteran officer who’s “trained to be a coach, a mentor and a guide,” Lawrence said.

But critics say just a few months of training is not nearly enough to have an officer ready for the vast responsibilities and dangers they face.

“My biggest criticism of my profession is we’re not trained properly,” said Andrew Scott III, a former police chief of Boca Raton, Fla. and law enforcement consultant. “We’re not trained enough. A high-school educated kid can come out of high school, go to the police academy and become a police officer and have one of the most powerful jobs in the nation. ... Something’s wrong with that picture.”

Younger, less experienced officers pose a particular challenge for the Sacramento Police Department. Almost 200, or nearly one-third, of the city’s roughly 660 sworn officers have fewer than five years experience, according to a Sacramento Bee analysis of data from the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.

About 60 police officers have fewer than two years of experience.





Like most cities, the department sharply curtailed hiring during the last recession and its aftermath. Just 55 of its officers have between five and 10 years experience from being hired during that period.



