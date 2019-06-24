If you haven’t seen Oroville Dam repair work in a while, here’s the latest

Oroville Dam: See the huge concrete cap crews put on the emergency spillway Crews placed the structual concrete cap on the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam from January to May 2019. It's been over two years since a hole opened up in the spillway, forcing the evacuation of nearly 180,000 people in California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews placed the structual concrete cap on the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam from January to May 2019. It's been over two years since a hole opened up in the spillway, forcing the evacuation of nearly 180,000 people in California.

Crews have finished placement of the structual concrete cap on the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam, according to the California Department of Water Recources.

The cap can be seen in a DWR video released June 10, 2019.

The work took place from January to May 2019.

It’s been over two years since a hole opened up in the spillway, forcing the evacuation of nearly 180,000 people in California.