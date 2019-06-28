Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest role? The world’s worst used car salesman

Terminator: Dark Fate trailer Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. The film also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. The film also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta.

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest role is sure to get people talking.

No, not his role in the upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Rather, his role as “Howard Kleiner, used car salesman.”

Schwarzenegger donned a cheesy fake mustache and pony-tail wig for his role in “Kicking Gas,” an ad that’s part of the Electric For All campaign promoted by nonprofit electric car advocacy group Veloz.

“Electric cars save money, time and the environment, without sacrificing any of the fun and excitement of driving,” Schwarzenegger says in a voiceover that closes out the ad.

The former “Governator” is no stranger to publicity stunts that build awareness and support for the cause of zero environmental emissions. In 2004, he piloted a custom-made, hydrogen-powered Hummer.

To make “Kicking Gas,” Schwarzenegger teamed up with Veloz, which bills itself as having a mission “to educate the public regarding the state of electric car technology and its importance to a clean and healthy environment in a non-commercial manner.”