R-rated sex scene plays by mistake as kids romp in pirate funhouse, California fair says

A video shown in a pirate-themed funhouse Sunday at the Alameda County Fair in California mistakenly included a sex scene from an R-rated movie instead of the planned classic pirate film, officials say. Screengrab from KTVU video

Mom Nechelle Lemons says a sex scene from an R-rated pirate movie shown as her 7-year-old daughter played in a funhouse Sunday at a California county fair left her “livid,” KTVU reported.

Alameda County Fair officials say someone mixed up a DVD of “Pirates: Blood Brothers,” an R-rated Italian film from 1999, with the 1952 classic “Crimson Pirate,” starring Burt Lancaster, intended to be shown, KGO reported.

The racier DVD was mistakenly played inside the “Pirates of the Magical Midway” funhouse at the Bay Area county fair, The Mercury News reported.

Fair officials immediately removed the graphic video after parents complained, KGO reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This video footage is not in alignment with the values of the Alameda County Fair or Butler Amusements and was unacceptable,” fair officials said in a statement, KNTV reported.

“Moving forward, all video footage and other content in the carnival midway will be reviewed for audience appropriateness before being displayed,” officials pledged, according to the station.

The fair also apologized, KTVU reported. Lemons, who shot a video of children leaving the funhouse as the video played, said most of the kids did not seem to notice it.

The fair, which opened June 14, runs through Sunday in Pleasanton, California.

SHARE COPY LINK Kids jump inside the world's largest bounce house, a 11,433-square-foot castle on tour with Big Bounce America, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Fair Oaks Park.