Man poses as woman online to rob, carjack dates at gunpoint, California cops say

Four California men who thought they were going on dates with a woman last month were instead robbed and carjacked at gunpoint — and there may be more victims, authorities say.

Hakeem Doeparker, a man from Antioch, California, is accused of using fake female profiles on dating apps such as MeetMe And Skout to lure the men to a Tehachapi Court address, where he ambushed them from behind at gunpoint and would “threaten to shoot or kill them if they did not hand over either money or their car keys,” the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Doeparker was charged with multiple felonies in the case this week, including second-degree robbery and criminal threats, attempted extortion and carjacking, prosecutors said.

Those charges all relate to incidents from June that involved four separate men — all of whom managed to get away unharmed, “though the defendant did succeed in taking money and two cars,” prosecutors said. Antioch police found the cars near Doeparker’s home, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Doeparker pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office said. He’s being held on $787,000 bail.

Contra Costa prosecutors said “the investigation is ongoing, and police believe there may be several additional victims in the Bay Area.”

Additional victims and anyone with information in the case should call Antioch Police Department Detective Adrian Gonzalez at 925-779-6923, prosecutors said.

“We also urge the public to exercise caution when arranging meetings with unknown persons through various phone apps, as this is increasingly becoming a strategy used to set up unsuspecting victims,” the District Attorney’s Office said.