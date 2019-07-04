California
6.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California, U.S. Geological Survey says
What to do when an earthquake hits
An earthquake shook Southern California on Thursday morning, with a U.S. Geological Survey preliminary estimate that it was a magnitude-6.6 tremor.
The quake was felt in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, according to reports on social media.
Residents said they felt the rattling from the high desert to Laguna Niguel, NBC reports.
The epicenter of the quake was in the Searles Valley, according to the Los Angeles Times, which described the spot as “a remote area of San Bernardino” and reported that the morning temblor “was the most powerful quake to hit Southern California in years.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information
Comments