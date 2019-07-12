California
California’s $15 an hour minimum wage is coming, but when?
Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest)
California is on it’s way to reaching the $15-an-hour minimum wage sought by labor activists, but it’s not there yet
The current minimum wage in the Golden State is $11 for companies with 25 or fewer employees, $12 for companies with more than 25. That amount increases by $1 an hour until it hits $15.
It won’t be til Jan. 1, 2023 that all employers, regardless of size, are required to pay a minimum of $15 an hour.
However, several cities in California have gotten a jumpstart on raising the minimum wage, many of which are in the Bay Area. The following cities now have a minimum wage of $15 an hour or higher, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center:
- Berkeley
- Cupertino
- El Cerrito
- Emeryville ($15.69 for 56 employees or more, $15 for 55 or fewer employees)
- Los Altos
- Mountain View ($15.65)
- Palo Alto
- Richmond
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- San Mateo
- Santa Clara
- Sunnyvale ($15.65)
The following cities also will reach a $15-an-hour minimum wage for all employees before the state catches up to them:
- Alameda (July 1, 2020)
- Belmont (Jan. 1, 2020)
- Daly City (Jan. 1, 2021)
- Fremont (July 1, 2020)
- Los Angeles (July 1, 2021)
- Los Angeles County (July 1, 2021)
- Malibu (July 1, 2020)
- Milpitas (July 1, 2019)
- Pasadena (July 1, 2021)
- Redwood City (Jan. 1, 2020)
- San Leandro (July 1, 2020)
- Santa Monica (July 1, 2021)
- Sonoma (Jan. 1, 2022)
