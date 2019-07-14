69-year-old woman in bikini missing in 100 degree-plus Mojave Desert, officials say

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

A search continued Sunday for a bikini-clad Arizona woman who went missing Friday while hiking in the Mojave Desert, California officials say.

Barbara Thomas, 69, of Bullhead City, has no supplies or cell phone, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials wrote in a statement.

She was last seen wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks while hiking with her husband, the release says.

The couple had been hiking in an area 20 miles north of Interstate 40 east of Kelbaker Road when they became separated at 2:30 p.m., deputies wrote.

A search on Saturday involved volunteers, deputies, park rangers, police dogs and helicopters, deputies wrote.

Temperatures in the eastern Mojave Desert are forecast to reach up to 106 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures as high as 105 degrees are expected this week.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information contact the Colorado River Station at (760) 326-9200 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001.